Twelve SNO Customer Sites Named NSPA Pacemaker Winners

On Saturday, April 22 at the National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco, California, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 13 scholastic media sites as Online Pacemaker winners. Of the 13 winners, 12 are part of the SNO community. NSPA previously announced 24 Online Pacemaker finalists in February.

Congratulations to all of the Online Pacemaker winners! We are incredibly proud of them. In alphabetical order by site title, the winners are:

Congratulations again to the Online Pacemaker winning advisers and staffs!