Twelve SNO Customer Sites Named NSPA Pacemaker Winners

On Saturday, April 22 at the National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco, California, the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 13 scholastic media sites as Online Pacemaker winners. Of the 13 winners, 12 are part of the SNO community. NSPA previously announced 24 Online Pacemaker finalists in February.
Congratulations to all of the Online Pacemaker winners! We are incredibly proud of them. In alphabetical order by site title, the winners are:
- The Boiling Point, Shalhevet High School, Los Angeles, California
- The Chronicle, Harvard-Westlake School, Studio City, California
- The Communicator, Community High School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Coppell Student Media, Coppell High School, Coppell, Texas
- El Estoque, Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California
- FHNtoday, Francis Howell North High School, St. Charles, Missouri
- The Gator, Brimmer and May School, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- The Rider Online, Legacy High School, Mansfield, Texas
- Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School, Belmont, California
- The Shield, McCallum High School, Austin, Texas
- Wayland Student Press Network, Wayland High School, Wayland, Massachusetts
- Wingspan, Liberty High School, Frisco, Texas
Congratulations again to the Online Pacemaker winning advisers and staffs!