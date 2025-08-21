The SNO Report: New Tools and Updates for 2025–26

Welcome Back!

Hello and welcome back! Whether you’re advising a student newsroom or leading a college publication, we know the first weeks are a whirlwind of setting up, remembering passwords, assigning stories, and building routines. At SNO, we’ve spent the summer working on tools and resources to help your staff do their best work, and we’re excited to share what’s new.

New for Fall 2025

FLOW, Refined

Our all-in-one workflow system for student media programs got a major interface overhaul. The new design is more intuitive, easier to navigate, and built to keep your newsroom organized from pitch to publish.

Check out the updated interface — and start a free trial — at snosites.com/flow.

SNO Curriculum: Expanded

We’ve added 11 new lessons to the free SNO Curriculum for journalism teachers. From writing and reporting to multimedia and media literacy, these lessons are classroom-ready whether you’re a first-time adviser or a veteran.

Explore the full set, completely free, anytime at snosites.com/curriculum.

Our Tech Foundation

You don’t always see it, but we’re always improving the systems that power your sites. This summer, we rolled out upgrades behind the scenes to make your publication faster, more secure, and even more reliable.

In Case You Missed It

While we’re giving updates, here are a couple of highlights from last spring that you might have missed.

Site Booster: New Features

Our powerful Site Booster package expanded last spring with tools like ImageLinks and interactive Timelines. Last fall, we added the Live Coverage tool, perfect for football games, school board meetings, and more. These features give your publication more ways to showcase stories and keep readers engaged.

See the new tools in action at features.snodemo.com.

Reuters Partnership

Through our exciting partnership with Reuters, you can access one of the world’s top photojournalism libraries right inside your SNO site. It’s a professional-grade resource that can raise your coverage to the next level.

Details are available at snosites.com/reuters.

Both Site Booster and Reuters are optional add-ons, but they’re powerful ways to make this your best publishing year yet.

Recognition Programs: Coming Soon

The Best of SNO and Distinguished Sites recognition programs are just around the corner. We’ll be sharing full details soon, but for now, you can subscribe for updates and browse some of last year’s best student work at bestofsno.com.

Here’s to another year of great journalism. We can’t wait to see what you create!

— The SNO Team