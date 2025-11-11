Driving traffic to your SNO site

“How do we get more visitors to our site?”

This is probably one of the most frequently asked questions our training staff receives in sessions and workshops – and for good reason. Your students put in a ton of hard work, and they want to be recognized.

We’ve gathered dozens of ideas about how to drive site traffic over the years, but here are a few of our top recommendations:

1. Write (or Produce) Great Content

First and foremost, focus on creating interesting, well-reported, and well-written stories. Strong journalism will keep readers coming back for more. If you need some content ideas and inspiration, Best of SNO is a great place to look.

2. Publish Often

The beauty of online journalism is that you can publish content as soon as it’s ready. Get in the habit of turning stories around quickly so readers build the habit of checking your site for timely, up-to-date school news.

3. Work with IT

Ask your school’s IT department to add a shortcut to your site on student desktops or set your site as the default landing page when students open an internet browser on school computers. At the very least, make sure there’s a link to your site on the school’s homepage.

4. Promote Beyond the School Walls

If your site is publicly available, don’t stop at students and staff! Share it with alumni, parents, and neighbors who may be interested in what’s happening at school. One great way to attract alumni is to cover achievements in sports and performing arts. Those are groups where they often still feel a strong connection.

5. Use QR Codes in the Community

Post flyers with a QR code linking to your homepage in local coffee shops, libraries, grocery stores, and other community spaces to broaden your reach even further.

6. Run Student Contests

Try hosting a SNO Poll where students can submit and vote on fun images: Halloween costumes, spirit week outfits, painted parking spots, or other creative moments from school life. Offer a prize to encourage participation, and be sure the voting happens on your site’s homepage (not social media).

7. Leverage Social Media Wisely

Use platforms like Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook to tease your content, but make sure not to give it all away there. Share compelling headlines, eye-catching quotes, or striking photos that drive readers to click through and read the full story on your site.

Have more suggestions on how to increase site traffic?

Head out to our SNO Sites Journalism eXchange group and share your ideas!