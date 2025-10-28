Meet the SNO Patrol: Lyndsay

Meet the SNO Patrol

In the second installment of our monthly “Meet the SNO Patrol” series, we’re formally introducing you to someone whom many of you might already know: our fabulous technical support specialist, Lyndsay.

Learn more about Lyndsay below! And remember, you can come meet her (and the rest of the SNO team) in person next April at the Spring 2026 JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Minneapolis.

Meet Lyndsay Hetzel

Q: How many years have you worked at SNO?

A: 2 glorious years

Q: What is your position and what do you do at SNO?

A: SNO Technical Support. I answer the majority of your support requests that come in through ticketing, email, phone, and live chat. If you’re having an issue, send us a support ticket and we’ll help you out!

Q: What did you do before you worked at SNO?

A: I was an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher. I worked with children 0-6 years old with disabilities and their families.

Q: Where did you go to high school?

A: Whitewater High School in Wisconsin.

Q: Where did you go to college?

A: I did undergrad at the U of MN – Twin Cities

A. Master’s at the University of St. Thomas in the Twin Cities

Q: As our resident Wisconsinite, what’s the best kind of cheese (and why)?

A. There is no one “best” kind of cheese. There is a best cheese for every different food and different occasion, and all cheeses are the best for something. I do want to make one thing very clear, though: Velveeta, while good for cooking some dishes, is in no way cheese.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I love to spend time with my sister’s family, especially my nephew. I read more than is normal, hang out with my cats, and watch documentaries about just about anything. I also enjoy lying in a hammock and trying to coax my favorite types of birds to my house.

Q: What’s one interesting story about yourself?

A: I was on a telethon when I was a toddler.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do in the Twin Cities?

A: We have great parks and green spaces to visit. Also, I absolutely love going to the Science Museum in St. Paul.

Q: What recommendations do you have for NHSJC attendees (high school students) in the Twin Cities?

A: If it’s not still snowing in April (that’s not a joke; it’s not rare for us to have big snowstorms in April), try out some of our parks or go walk around the lakes. If it is still snowing and cold, walk around downtown in the skyways and enjoy being warm while traipsing through a city.