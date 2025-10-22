One final round of SNO adviser advice

Whether you’re brand new this year or you’ve been advising for decades, we hope you’ve found the recent adviser advice reports helpful and inspiring (read one and two if you missed them). We’re always looking for input from members of our SNO network, so don’t be surprised if we reach out to you next!

If you’re looking to connect, share advice, or gather more ideas, be sure to join our SNO Sites Journalism eXchange Facebook group – a group exclusively created for SNO advisers.

And last, but certainly not least, we’ve got advice from two more advisers about how to build a successful student program (and which SNO tools they recommend to help you do it). Take a look at their responses below!

John Fogarty

Fogarty faces some unique challenges advising in a small, rural school. Without a dedicated journalism elective, he has arrangments to meet with his students at various times throughout the week. Fogarty has been advising the publication at Cannon Falls High School in Minnesota for 13 years, but his resume also includes an impressive 50 years of debate coaching.

SNO Website: The Lantern

Q: What would you say is the “secret to success” in running a student journalism program?

A: For me, the secret to a successful program is student buy-in. When kids commit themselves to the program, they work hard and meet deadlines. One success we have had is the money issue. Since it costs so little to run an online program, our school has decided to not charge an activity fee to the kids, making it easier to recruit. I also ask English teachers to help me out by seeking out good writers. When they find someone, they make kind of a big deal out of recommending them to join the Lantern. That works particularly well for middle schoolers, who feel honored.

Q: What advice would you give to a brand new adviser?

A: There are several recommendations I have. The first is to get on the good side of your principal/administrator. Some principals live in fear that students will publish something incendiary and they will have no control over it. My kids and I have an agreement that, even though they have complete control over what gets published, they will always discuss difficult issues with me, and we always have reached reasonable agreements. The principal trusts that I can take care of those situations. The kids need to know that you are fully invested in helping them … I spend lots of time training EICs and category editors so that they can work carefully with their writers/photographers.

Q: What’s your favorite SNO feature?

A: I have a few favorite SNO features. Clearly the best motivator that I have is the use of the badges. My kids take them as a challenge, and don’t want to be the group that doesn’t get a Distinguished Site recognition. They are a huge motivator. I also particularly like the Sports Center. We got in on that one when it was first offered and have found it to be popular with our readers. I actually have Sports Center editors that take care of it. It is even better now that that info shows up on a box on the home page. I also like having the SNO Design Options. My kids learn how to use them and they rearrange the home page occasionally. We have used flip books for our arts and lit magazine, and are looking forward to using the Reuters images.

Mary DeWinkeleer

DeWinkeleer’s current journalism classes include two sections of Journalism 1 and one section of Journalism 2/3/4 at Londonderry High School in New Hampshire. She’s been advising student journalism since 2004, and, with over 20 years of experience, has a wealth of recommendations to share.

SNO Website: Lancer Spirit Online

Q: What would you say is the “secret to success” in running a student journalism program?

A: Have high standards for your students, but also be sure to create an environment where they know it’s okay to make mistakes. Work through those mistakes with your students and teach them how to do it better next time. They grow much more quickly this way than if you swoop in and do things for them all the time.

Don’t micromanage every aspect of the publication. Let your students have ownership over it, and you’ll be amazed how much pride they’ll take in what they produce. If they know they are in charge, they’ll take that responsibility very seriously.

Create traditions the current staff can pass on to the next group. It helps them know they are part of a bigger community and that they are standing on the shoulders of all the staff members who came before them.

Q: What advice would you give to a brand new adviser?

A: Don’t give up. It’s tough the first couple of years, but it gets better and better with more experience. Try to have fun with it!

Never stop learning. Go to conferences like the Columbia Scholastic Press Association conference and the National Scholastic Press Association convention.

Join the Journalism Education Association. They are a great resource for lessons, information and help.

View all the tutorials on SNO. Reach out to SNO Support when you’re stuck because they are incredibly helpful and respond quickly.

Network with other advisers in your state or through JEA. Ask questions. The SPLC is an amazing resource, so don’t be afraid to reach out to them. Know you aren’t alone in this. While you may be the only journalism adviser at your school, there are advisers throughout the country who would be willing to help you.

Q: What’s your favorite SNO feature?

A: I love the “flip book” feature to be able to post copies of our magazines online. We used to have to pay for [ISSUU], and this is so much easier and less expensive!

I also love being able to put pull quotes, polls and info-boxes into a story to help break up text and add supplemental info.

I’m not sure this is considered a “feature,” but I’m so thankful for all the “how-to” videos on the site. It’s so nice to be able to constantly learn new things. I also appreciate how helpful the SNO team is when we have a question. They get right back to you and are very patient and helpful.