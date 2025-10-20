NEW: Celebrate our SNO Distinguished Sites!

Hey there, badge enthusiasts!

We’re only two weeks into this year’s awards season, and we’ve already crowned our first SNO Distinguished Site. Please join us in congratulating the staff of The Delphi at Delaware Valley Regional High School in New Jersey!

In the spirit of celebration, we’ve decided to try something new this year. Every Monday, we’ll be shouting out the previous week’s Distinguished Site recipients via a few of our social media channels.

Be sure to follow us on these platforms to see our weekly postings:

If your publication earns Distinguished Site status and gets featured, we’ll do our best to tag you so you can easily share your success with your followers and bask in your hard-earned Distinguished Sites glory.

Give us a follow, check out our first shout-out posts today, and keep those badges coming.

We’ll see you next Monday!