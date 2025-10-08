The internet is forever…

“Can you please remove [Story] from [Site]? I don’t like that it comes up when you [search] my name…”

This is a common request the SNO support team receives throughout the year.

Sometimes, these requests come from sources who were interviewed for a story and weren’t part of the publication staff. Other times, they come from former staffers who no longer want their previous stories or photos to appear in search results once they begin applying for jobs or internships.

Rest assured that SNO will not delete content from your site. Whenever we receive these types of requests, we direct them to the site adviser and leave the decision up to them.

With this in mind, it’s a good idea to make clear to your staff, and for them to make clear to their sources, that content posted on the site will remain available as long as the site is hosted. It’s in your best interest to have a takedown policy, which includes contact info or a form, and post it on your site so you can easily direct future requests to that guidance.

The National Scholastic Press Association has an article that outlines what to consider when responding to takedown requests. Several journalism organizations have also issued some updated guidance on this matter in an April 2025 Student Media Alert.

Many of the requests we see are tied to “unprofessional photos,” so encourage your photographers to think carefully about how subjects are portrayed. If someone is mugging for the camera, ask them to reconsider. Better yet, encourage your photographers to shoot candid photos whenever possible.

Finally, note that if you do choose to remove an article or photo, it may still appear in search results until Google or other search engines re-crawl your site. If you’d like to request that Google re-crawl your site, rather than wait for it to happen automatically, you can follow the steps outlined in this support article.

Ultimately, the decision about whether to delete content rests with you. We simply encourage you and your staff to keep these considerations in mind as you begin publishing content for the new school year.

If you need assistance removing any content, please submit a support ticket, and we’ll be happy to help!