Meet the SNO Patrol: Tom

Meet the SNO Patrol

You send us support tickets, mail us checks, and meet with us virtually for training sessions. But do you ever wonder what we’re actually like – ya know, behind the scenes?

If you do, you’re in luck! If not, well…we won’t judge.

Every month from now until April, we’re highlighting a different member of our SNO team – their backgrounds, jobs, and activities they enjoy when they’re not busy being SNO nerds. Then, when you (hopefully) attend the Spring 2026 JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Minneapolis – which is also conveniently where SNO HQ is located – you can come meet us in person!

We’re kicking things off this week with one of our fearless leaders.

Meet Tom Hutchinson

Q: How many years have you worked at SNO?

A: 17

Q: What is your position and what do you do at SNO?

A: Co-Founder & Co-Owner

Q: What did you do before you worked at SNO?

A: Director of Product and Project Management at Internet Broadcasting

Q: Where did you go to high school?

A: Walnut Grove High School in Walnut Grove, Minnesota

Q: Where did you go to college?

A: Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota

A: University of South Dakota for graduate school

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Cook, travel, watch Jeopardy! and Australian Survivor, and follow the Minnesota Timberwolves (two words: Naz Reid)

Q: What’s one interesting story about yourself?

A: I grew up on a farm site outside of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, literally on the banks of Plum Creek. That might not mean much to journalism students and younger advisers today, but that’s about to change soon. Netflix is planning a reboot of the classic 1970s TV show “Little House on the Prairie” set in Walnut Grove. I expect that we all will be wearing bonnets next summer.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do in the Twin Cities?

A: We love live music, and the Twin Cities is one of the best places in the country for it. With incredible venues of all sizes (often serving as the starting point for national tours) there’s always someone to see. We try to catch a show at least once a month.

Q: What’s the best live music show you’ve seen?

A: For me, the best shows are the ones that catch you off guard, and none has surprised me more than Rayland Baxter at the Raccoon Motel in Davenport, Iowa, in the summer of 2018. We drove down on a whim, looking for something to do at the end of summer, and found ourselves in this tiny venue that maybe fit 75 people. I knew a few of his songs and we were there to see him, but I wasn’t expecting such a masterful songwriter and performer to absolutely command the room for more than two hours. It was special.

Q: What recommendations do you have for NHSJC attendees in the Twin Cities?

A: Request a tour (you’ll need 10 or more) of First Avenue, made famous in Prince’s movie Purple Rain. When the tour is over, take a photo next to the wall of stars outside.