Protect Your Staff from Copyright Mistakes

Between social media, cable news, independent websites, and traditional outlets, it’s easier than ever for students to find story ideas connected to national events. It’s also easier than ever to download related photos, but doing so can be illegal.

Every year, SNO Support handles tickets from programs that receive copyright takedown notices, demands for back payments or fines, or legal threats from organizations representing major news outlets. If you receive one of these notices, we’ll help you get the image removed from your site. But for legal advice on how to respond to the letter’s demands, your first stop should be with the Student Press Law Center.

The best defense is prevention.

To help you steer clear of trouble, we’ve compiled a support article with strategies for avoiding copyright infringement.

This summer, SNO education and training specialist Kyle Phillips sat down with Mike Hiestand, senior counsel at the Student Press Law Center, to discuss the most common copyright issues student newsrooms face.

Another valuable tool is our Reuters add-on, which allows you to cover national events without worrying about illegal photo use. Once installed, the add-on gives your staff access to thousands of constantly updated Reuters images related to current news, all available directly through your site’s dashboard library.

With the video interview, the support article, and the Reuters add-on, you’ve got everything you need to train your staff on copyright law and empower them to cover national events with professional, legal photos.