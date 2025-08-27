SNO Resources to Start the Year Right

The start of a new academic year is always busy, but you don’t have to go it alone. Whether you’re troubleshooting your site, teaching journalism fundamentals, or looking for inspiration, SNO has built a library of resources to help you and your staff succeed. Here’s a roundup of the places to find answers, connect with other advisers, and spark new ideas. And if you can’t find what you need here, just send us a note at [email protected]—we’ll take care of you.

Get Help

SNO Support Guide

Your first stop for step-by-step instructions, tutorials, and answers to common questions.

Quick video guides that walk you through everything from site design to content management.

A free, ready-to-use curriculum with lesson plans to support your classroom instruction.

Learn from past training sessions at your own pace—perfect for brushing up on key skills.

Bring in an expert SNO trainer for a customized Zoom session tailored to your program’s needs.

Find Inspiration

Best of SNO

See top student journalism from across the country and get ready to submit your students’ best work.

See top student journalism from across the country and get ready to submit your students’ best work. Design Showcase

Browse examples of how other programs use the built-in design tools on the SNO platform to craft a unique look and feel for their program to spark ideas for your own site.

SNO Distinguished Sites

Explore recognized programs from past years and learn what it takes to earn SNO’s highest honor.

Stay Connected