SNO Resources to Start the Year Right

The start of a new academic year is always busy, but you don’t have to go it alone. Whether you’re troubleshooting your site, teaching journalism fundamentals, or looking for inspiration, SNO has built a library of resources to help you and your staff succeed. Here’s a roundup of the places to find answers, connect with other advisers, and spark new ideas. And if you can’t find what you need here, just send us a note at [email protected]—we’ll take care of you.

Get Help

  • SNO Support Guide
    Your first stop for step-by-step instructions, tutorials, and answers to common questions.
  • YouTube Channel
    Quick video guides that walk you through everything from site design to content management.
  • SNO Curriculum
    A free, ready-to-use curriculum with lesson plans to support your classroom instruction.
  • Recorded Webinars
    Learn from past training sessions at your own pace—perfect for brushing up on key skills.
  • Order a Training
    Bring in an expert SNO trainer for a customized Zoom session tailored to your program’s needs.

Find Inspiration

  • Best of SNO
    See top student journalism from across the country and get ready to submit your students’ best work.
  • Design Showcase
    Browse examples of how other programs use the built-in design tools on the SNO platform to craft a unique look and feel for their program to spark ideas for your own site.
  • SNO Distinguished Sites
    Explore recognized programs from past years and learn what it takes to earn SNO’s highest honor.

Stay Connected

  • SNO’s Private Facebook Group 
    Social media is a mess, but you can join a community of media advisers sharing tips, challenges, and ideas in a private, supportive space.