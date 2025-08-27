https://snosites.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/shutterstock_2421734333.png 698 1500 Tom https://snosites.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SNO-Sites-_-Logo-website-1.png Tom2025-08-27 12:28:152025-08-27 12:30:17SNO Resources to Start the Year Right
SNO Resources to Start the Year Right
The start of a new academic year is always busy, but you don’t have to go it alone. Whether you’re troubleshooting your site, teaching journalism fundamentals, or looking for inspiration, SNO has built a library of resources to help you and your staff succeed. Here’s a roundup of the places to find answers, connect with other advisers, and spark new ideas. And if you can’t find what you need here, just send us a note at [email protected]—we’ll take care of you.
Get Help
- SNO Support Guide
Your first stop for step-by-step instructions, tutorials, and answers to common questions.
- YouTube Channel
Quick video guides that walk you through everything from site design to content management.
- SNO Curriculum
A free, ready-to-use curriculum with lesson plans to support your classroom instruction.
- Recorded Webinars
Learn from past training sessions at your own pace—perfect for brushing up on key skills.
- Order a Training
Bring in an expert SNO trainer for a customized Zoom session tailored to your program’s needs.
Find Inspiration
- Best of SNO
See top student journalism from across the country and get ready to submit your students’ best work.
- Design Showcase
Browse examples of how other programs use the built-in design tools on the SNO platform to craft a unique look and feel for their program to spark ideas for your own site.
- SNO Distinguished Sites
Explore recognized programs from past years and learn what it takes to earn SNO’s highest honor.
Stay Connected
- SNO’s Private Facebook Group
Social media is a mess, but you can join a community of media advisers sharing tips, challenges, and ideas in a private, supportive space.