Reuters Photojournalism Service Now Available for SNO Customers

We’re excited to announce that SNO Sites has officially partnered with Reuters to bring high-quality photojournalism directly to your newsroom through your SNO Sites dashboard. Starting today, you can subscribe to the Reuters Photojournalism Service and gain access to a continuously updated collection of curated professional, real-world images that enhance your student publications.

Pricing & Subscription Details

K-12 Journalism Programs : $150 per year

: $150 per year College Journalism Programs : $300 per year

Flexible Billing: Depending on your school’s annual billing cycle, we can either prorate the fee and add it to your annual renewal invoice or start a new billing cycle specifically for this service.

Why Subscribe?

Seamless Access : Browse and download images directly from your SNO Sites dashboard.

: Browse and download images directly from your SNO Sites dashboard. Always Current : A constantly updated collection of images from breaking news and major events.

Print & Digital Use : Use images in both your online and print publications.

No Copyright Worries : Fully licensed images eliminate the need for uncertain Google searches and sketchy third-party image providers.

Perfect for Teaching: Teach students the importance of using professional, ethical visuals in journalism.

How to Subscribe

Getting started is easy. Simply fill out this form to subscribe to the new Reuters Photojournalism Service.

We’re thrilled to offer this service and look forward to seeing how it enhances your newsroom. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at [email protected].