The wait is over: Best of SNO is (almost) back

It’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for: Best of SNO submissions open on Monday, Sept. 15!

If you’re new to Best of SNO, it’s our recognition program and website that highlights the best student journalism—writing, photography, video, and podcasts—submitted each weekday during the submission season.

How to submit: Log in to your site’s dashboard and head to the SNO Badges tab. (Need a refresher? Watch this quick video overview.)

Each year, we receive more than 100 submissions daily, and only the top 10–15% are selected for publication. Want to improve your chances? Check out the this infobox on what our reviewers are looking for, and browse the archives at BestofSNO.com for inspiration.

What’s New for 2025-2026

This year, the Distinguished Sites committee has updated the Best of SNO guidelines:

Captions & attributions : All graphics and photos, including inline images, must include a caption and attribution for accessibility.

Video & podcast length: Videos must run 1–5 minutes, and podcasts must run 5–15 minutes.

Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for Best of SNO! Stay tuned—our next SNO Report will share details about when submissions open for the other Distinguished Sites badges.

Happy writing!