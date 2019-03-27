The SNO Report: Eighteen SNO customer sites named Gold Crown winners by CSPA

The Columbia Scholastic Press Association announced its Gold Crown winners this week with 18 of 24 winners in online media categories coming from the SNO community.

The SNO winners are:

In Digital News:

Pathfinder, Parkway West High School (Ballwin, MO)

Southwest Shadow, Southwest Career and Technical Academy (Las Vegas, NV)

The Red Ledger, Lovejoy High School (Lucas, TX)

Wingspan, Liberty High School (Frisco, TX)

In Hybrid News:

El Estoque, Monta Vista High School (Cupertino, CA)

Fenton InPrint, Fenton High School (Frenton, MI)

North Star, Francis Howell North High School (St. Charles, MO)

Panther Prints, Plano East Senior High School (Plano, TX)

The A-Blast, Annandale High School (Annandale, VA)

The Black & White, Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda, MD)

The Broadview, Convent of the Sacred Heart High School (San Francisco, CA)

The Kirkwood Call, Kirkwood HIgh School (Kirkwood, MO)

The Muse, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts (West Palm Beach, FL)

The Newsstreak, Harrisonburg High School (Harrisonburg, VA)

The Rubicon, St. Paul Academy and Summit School (St. Paul, MN)

The Tam News, Tamalpais High School (Mill Valley, CA)

The Tom Tom, Antioch Community High School (Antioch, IL)

Tiger Times, Texas High School (Texarkana, TX)

Congratulations to all of the winners!